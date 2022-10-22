COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
The COVID Rt transmission number was relatively stable, coming in at 1.27 for the September 28-October 11 period, compared to 1.30 in last week's report, ANSA reports.
An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
The report said that 2.4% of Italy's intensive-care places were taken up by coronavirus sufferers on October 20, the same as seven days previous.
But 11% of ordinary-ward hospital places were occupied by COVID patients, up from 10% on October 13.
The number of regions/autonomous provinces where the ordinary-ward COVID occupation rate was above the alert threshold of 15% has risen to eight from six last week.
They are Calabria (15.3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (16.6%), Liguria (15.8%), Marche (15.9%), province of Bolzano (20%), province of Trento (15.1%), Umbria (32%) and Valle d'Aosta (44.8%).
Photo: ansa.it