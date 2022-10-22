COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy had a COVID-19 incidence of 448 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the October 14-20 period, down from 504 the previous week, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday.

The COVID Rt transmission number was relatively stable, coming in at 1.27 for the September 28-October 11 period, compared to 1.30 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said that 2.4% of Italy's intensive-care places were taken up by coronavirus sufferers on October 20, the same as seven days previous.

But 11% of ordinary-ward hospital places were occupied by COVID patients, up from 10% on October 13.

The number of regions/autonomous provinces where the ordinary-ward COVID occupation rate was above the alert threshold of 15% has risen to eight from six last week.

They are Calabria (15.3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (16.6%), Liguria (15.8%), Marche (15.9%), province of Bolzano (20%), province of Trento (15.1%), Umbria (32%) and Valle d'Aosta (44.8%).





Photo: ansa.it











