COVID-19 incidence rate climbs up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of COVID-19, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the regular session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Tsoi confirmed that Kazakhstan has been in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection since June 26. Five areas in the country, including the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Karaganda regions, are in the ‘red zone’.

According to the minister, the incidence rate has grown by 39% over the past week.

Recall that as of June 29 Kazakhstan has reported 421,121 cases of the coronavirus infection.