COVID-19 incidence rate decreased 4.5 times for past 2 months, Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting about the country’s epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

As the Minister stressed the morbidity rate reduced by 11% for the past 2 weeks.

«8 regions of Kazakhstan, namely, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty regions as well as the city of Shymkent remain in the ‘green zone. Five regions and Kazakhstan at large are still in the ‘yellow zone’, while Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The reproductive number stands at 0.96,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

He also noted that for the past 2 months the country’s morbidity rate decreased by 4.5 times, death rates by 4.8 times.