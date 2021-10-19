COVID-19 incidence rate decreases in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped by 17% in the past two weeks in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped by 17% in Kazakhstan in the past couple of weeks. In general, in the past two months COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased 3.8fold and COVID-19 mortality rate – 3.6fold in Kazakhstan,» Minister Tsoi said at the session of the Kazakh Government.

The Health Minister noted that presently six areas in Kazakhstan are in the low-risk ‘green zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection, namely the city of Shymkent, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and Aktobe regions.

However, according to Tsoi, six areas remain in the high-risk ‘red zone’, including the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan and Almaty city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Five regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan has reported 1,387 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past day.