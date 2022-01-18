COVID-19 incidence rate growing rapidly in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate is growing rapidly in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Giniyat admitted that the Omicron strain is ripping round Kazakhstan. The entire country, expect for Turkestan region, is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone.

In her words, the COVID-19 incidence rate has increased 19.6fold in the past months alone.

She also added that the number of PCR tests has more than tripled and presently Kazakhstani laboratories carry out 50,000 PCR tests per day on average.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 9,698 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.