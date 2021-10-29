COVID-19 incidence rate grows almost 1.5fold in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate increased 1.4fold – from 1,535 to 2,065 cases – in the past two weeks in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past couple of weeks the COVID-19 incidence rate has increased in all districts of the region and Petropavlovsk city. The highest COVID-19 incidence rate – 1.7fold – was reported in Aiyrtau and Kyzylzhar districts. It increased 1.4fold and 1.3fold in Akkaiyn and Mamlyutsk districts and Petropavlovsk city as well as Yessil and Zhumabayev districts, accordingly.

Deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Arman Kushbassov says the epidemiological research proves 42% of locals have contracted COVID-19 in places of mass gatherings, eateries, post offices, banks and 21% - in public transport.

Up to 100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized per day on average, while 40-50 patients are discharged on a daily basis after making full recovery. 93% COVID-19 patients at the regional infectious facilities are non-vaccinated.

The coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 289 people in the region. Of these, 246 COVID-19 patients died in the past three months.

Earlier it was reported that North Kazakhstan region had registered a record daily high of 163 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Of these, 15 COVID-19 cases were symptomless.

The regional laboratories have carried out 1,915 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 28,331 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 455 COVID-19 cases were imported.

Presently, North Kazakhstan region is in high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. If the epidemiological situation doesn’t improve, lockdown will be imposed in the region.