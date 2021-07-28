COVID-19 incidence rate up in every region of Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has increased in all regions of Kazakhstan in the past couple of weeks, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Wednesday press briefing, Minister Tsoi revealed that 16 regions of the country are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Only Turkestan region remains in the ‘yellow zone’.

«In the past two weeks the COVID-19 incidence rate has increased by 1.9fold (from 41,296 to 80,286 COVID-19 cases). Compared to June 2021, the average daily incidence is up by 5.2fold across the country,» Tsoi said.

Recall that as of July 28, 2021 Kazakhstan confirmed 549,628 cases of the coronavirus infection.