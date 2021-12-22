COVID-19 incidence rates in Kazakhstan decreased by 16 times

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of people being treated from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan reduced by 4.5 times for the past 3 months, Kazinform reports.

«For the past 4 months morbidity rates decreased by 16 times. The reproductive number stands at 0.90 decreasing by 1.2 times as compared to August. The COVID-19 and ICU beds occupancy stands at 19%, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 for the past 3 months dropped by 4.5 times,» he said.

As stated there, above 275 mln COVID-19 cases were recorded globally with over 500,000 cases reported daily. Over 5.3 mln people died.