EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 15 July 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 incidence spikes 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence spiked 2,5-fold countrywide, Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a press conference Minister Giniyat said a hike in COVID-19 cases has been observed globally and in Kazakhstan since June 20. In her words, COVID-19 incidence spiked 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan in the past week.

    An average of 1,300 new infections are registered per day across the country, she said.

    Despite growing number of new COVID-19 cases, the admissions at COVID-19 infectious facilities stay relatively low. As of July 15, only 20% of COVID-19 bed are filled (570 beds of 2,817).

    Azhar Giniyat went on to add that the highest number of fresh infections had been recorded in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent with the former two accounting for 70% of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. For instance, in the past seven days Almaty added 1,107 COVID-19 cases (43,2%), while Nur-Sultan logged in 576 COVID-19 cases (22,5%).

    The minister also told the press conference that the BA.5 subvariant accounted for 70% of the country’s total COVID-19 cases in June, while ‘stealth’ Omicron was responsible for 30% of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!