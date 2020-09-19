COVID-19: India’s tally surges past 5.3M

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India continues to see a spike in new coronavirus cases as it crossed the 5.3 million mark on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country recorded over 93,000 new infections over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

There were 1,247 more fatalities reported taking the death toll to 85,619.

For the past many days now, India is mostly seeing a daily increase of around 90,000 cases. Four days ago, the country’s coronavirus load crossed the 5 million mark.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that India is globally number one in coronavirus recoveries. «India overtakes #USA and becomes No.1 in terms of global #COVID19 RECOVERIES. TOTAL RECOVERIES cross 42 lakh [4.2 million],» the ministry tweeted in the morning.

Amid a massive increase of coronavirus cases in the country, the parliament session began this week. The mandatory testing found many parliamentarians carrying the virus.

Experts in the country say that India may even surpass the US -- the worst-affected country worldwide -- in the severity of the pandemic.