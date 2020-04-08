Covid-19 infected dies in Akmola region bringing total deaths to 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five new coronavirus cases were registered: in Kyzylorda region - 3 cases, Akmola region - 1 case, Mangistau region - 1 case.

Covid-19 infected patient has passed away in Akmola region, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 709 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 222 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 119 cases in Almaty, 55 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Akmola region, 36 cases in Atyrau region, Zhambyl region - 45 cases, Shymkent - 20 cases, East Kazakhstan region - 6 cases, Almaty region - 10 cases, Aktobe region - 11 cases, North Kazakhstan region - 25 cases, Pavlodar region -1 case, Mangistau region - 6 cases , Kyzylorda region - 72 cases, West-Kazakhstan region - 2 cases, Turkestan region - 33 cases, Kostanay region - 3 cases.

The number of people died from coronavirus infection has reached 7 including 1 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 1 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Karaganda region and 1 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan reported 53 people recovered from the coronavirus infection.