    20:29, 28 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Italy approves Moderna jab for 12-17-yr-olds

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian medicines agency AIFA said Wednesday that its technical-scientific committee had approving using the Spikevax (Moderna) vaccine with minors aged from 12 to 17, ANSA reports.

    The committee said the data available showed that the Moderna vaccine was effective and safe for this age group.
    The approval came after the European Medicines Agency gave the green light.
    It is the second COVID vaccine to be approved for 12-to-17-year-olds in Italy after the Pfizer one.


