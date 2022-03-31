COVID-19: Italy had 500,000 new cases over last week – GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 504,487 new COVID-19 cases in the period between March 23 and 29, largely steady with respect to the 502,773 registered the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday. It said this ended the trend that had seen the number of new cases rise sharply in the previous two weeks, ANSA reports.

The foundation said that «at the moment it is difficult to make forecasts» about how contagion will go.

It said the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to ordinary hospital wards rose by 8.6% in the period in question and intensive-care admissions were up by 7%.

But the report added that, after six consecutive weeks of falls, the number of COVID-19-linked deaths increased by 3.1% to 953.