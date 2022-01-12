COVID-19: Italy hits record of 686,000 jabs in one day

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy set a new record by giving over 686,000 COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, the office of Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It said that tally included the injection of 77,500 first doses, including 48,000 for children and 22,500 for people aged 50 or over.

Life is getting increasingly hard in Italy for people who are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The government has made the 'Super Green Pass' health certificate, which shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19 or has recovered from it on the last six months, necessary to do almost all leisure, sporting and cultural activities and to be able to travel on buses, metros, trains, ships and planes.

Furthermore, it has made it obligatory for all peple aged 50 or over to be vaccinated for COVID by February 15.