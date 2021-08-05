EN
    14:31, 05 August 2021

    COVID-19: Italy records 6,596 new cases, 21 deaths, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 6,596 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 21 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time.

    On Tuesday there were 4,845 new cases and 27 COVID deaths, ANSA reports.

    Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,136.

    The ministry said 215,748 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 3%.

    That was up from a positivity rate of 2.3% on Tuesday, when 209,719 tests were done.

    It said 260 COVID sufferers were being treated in intensive care in Italy, two more than on Tuesday.

    The ministry said 2,309 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 113 on Tuesday.


