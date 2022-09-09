COVID-19: Italy registers 17,550 new cases, 89 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has registered 17,550 new COVID-19 cases and 89 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 17,574 new cases and 57 deaths on Wednesday.

The ministry said 149,497 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 11.7%, up from 10.7% on Wednesday.

It said the new cases took the total registered in Italy since the start of the pandemic above the 22 million mark, up to 22,004,612.

It said 185 coronavirus patients were in intensive care in Italy, one more than on Wednesday.

There are 4,150 COVID sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, a drop in 149 in one day. (ANSA).