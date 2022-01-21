COVID-19: Italy registers 188,797 new cases, 385 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy registered 188,797 new COVID-19 cases and 385 coronavirus deaths in the last 24-hour period, ANSA reports.

That compares to the 192,320 new cases and 380 deaths reported on Wednesday.

It said 1,110,266 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 17%.

On Wednesday the ministry reported 1,181,889 tests and a positivity rate of 16.3%.

The ministry said 1,698 COVID sufferers were in intensive care in Italy, 10 more than on Wednesday.

It said 19,659 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 159.