COVID-19: Italy registers 2,407 new cases, 44 deaths, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Monday that Italy registered 2,407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 44 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time.

On Sunday there were 3,838 new cases and 26 deaths, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 130,354.

The ministry said 122,441 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.9%.

It said the number of COVID patients in intensive care in Italy was 523, down by seven on Sunday.

But the number of coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards was up by 53 to 3,982.