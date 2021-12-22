COVID-19: Italy registers 30,798 new cases, highest level since Nov 2020

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 30,798 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period.

That is the highest level since November 21, 2020, when 34,767 new cases were recorded.

The ministry said 153 COVID sufferers had died in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

That is the biggest number of coronavirus deaths since May 27, when there were 171.

It said 851,865 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 3.6%.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care has gone over the 1,000 mark, rising by 25 with respect to Monday up to 1,012.