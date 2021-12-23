COVID-19: Italy registers 36,293 new cases, 146 deaths, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 36,293 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 146 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time.

That compares to 30,798 new cases and 153 deaths on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID death toll now stands at 136,077 and 402,729 people are currently positive for the virus here.

The ministry said 779,303 COVID tests were done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 4.6%, up from 3.6% on Tuesday.

It said 1,010 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, two fewer than on Tuesday.

There are 8,544 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards, up 163.