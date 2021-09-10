COVID-19: Italy registers 5,522 new cases, 59 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has registered 5,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 59 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Thursday.

That is down from 5,923 new cases and 69 deaths on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 129,766.

The ministry said 291,468 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.9%.

That compares to 301,980 tests and a positivity rate of 2% on Wednesday.

The ministry said 558 COVID patients were in intensive care units in Italy, six fewer than on Wednesday.

It said 4,230 coronavirus sufferers were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, down by five in a day.