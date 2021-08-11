EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:56, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 5,636 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 31 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time.

    On Monday there were 4,200 new COVID cases and 22 deaths, ANSA reports.

    The ministry said 241,766 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 2.3%.

    That compares to a positivity rate of 4% on Monday, when 102,864 tests were done.

    The pressure on Italy's health system was steady.

    The ministry said 322 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care in Italy, one fewer than on Monday.

    It said 2,880 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, four more than Monday.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!