COVID-19: Italy registers 5,923 new cases, 69 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy registered 5,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 69 coronavirus sufferers died in that time, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday there were 4,720 new cases and 71 deaths, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 129,707.

The ministry said 301,980 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, down from 318,865 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate was 1.96%, up from 1.5% on Tuesday.

It said 564 coronavirus patients were in intensive care in Italy, one more than on Tuesday.

It said 4,235 COVID patients are being treated in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 72 in one day.