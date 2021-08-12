COVID-19: Italy registers 6,968 new cases, 31 victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has recorded 6,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period.

That is up from 5,636 new cases on Tuesday.

The ministry said 31 COVID sufferers had died here in the last 24 hours, the same number as on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,304.

It said 230,039 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 3%.

That is up from a positivity rate of 2.3% on Tuesday, when 241,766 tests were done.

The ministry said 337 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care in Italy, an increase of 15 with respect to Tuesday.

It said 2,948 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 68 on Tuesday.