COVID-19: Italy registers 76,250 new cases, 165 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Friday that Italy had registered 76,250 new COVID-19 cases and 165 more coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period, ANSA reports.

That compares to 79,895 new cases and 128 deaths on Thursday.

It said 490,883 COVID tests were done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 15.5%.

On Thursday the ministry reported 529,882 tests and said the positivity rate was 15.1%.

It said 474 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, one more than Thursday.

There are 8,403 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards in Italy, six more than on Thursday.