COVID-19: Italy registers 83,403 new cases, 287 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 83,403 new COVID-19 cases and 287 coronavirus deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 149,512 new cases and 248 deaths on Sunday.

The number of new cases tends to be lower on Mondays because fewer tests are done on Sundays.

Indeed, the ministry said 541,298 COVID tests had been done in the last 24-hour period, compared to the 927,846 reported on Sunday.

The positivity rate was 15.4%, down from 16.1% on Sunday.

The ministry said 1,717 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, up by 26 in one day.

It said 19,228 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, up by 509.