COVID-19: Italy registers 88,221 new cases, 253 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 88,221 new COVID-19 cases and 253 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 23,699 new cases and 104 deaths on Monday.

The ministry said 446,718 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was largely stable at 19.7%.

It said 434 COVID sufferers were in intensive care in Italy, eight more than on Monday.

There are 11,124 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 43 in one day.

