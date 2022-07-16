COVID-19: Italy registers 96,384 new cases, 134 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 96,384 new COVID-19 cases and 134 coronavirus deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 107,122. new cases and 105 deaths on Thursday.

The ministry said 391.008 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 24.6%, down from 26.2% on Thursday.

It said 395 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, four more than on Thursday.

It said 10,363 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 248 in one day.









Photo: www.ansa.it