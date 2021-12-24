COVID-19: Italy registers record 44,595 new cases

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 44,595 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago, the health ministry said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The previous record was the 40,902 new cases registered on November 13, 2020.

The number of COVID deaths registered in the latest 24-hour period is 168.

Although extremely high, that figure is significantly lower than the 550 coronavirus deaths recorded on November 13, 2020.

The situation in Italy's hospitals is very different too.

On Thursday there were 1,023 COVID patients in intensive care in Italy and 8,722 in ordinary hospital wards, compared to 3,230 and 30,914 respectively on November 13, 2020.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 136,245.

There have been 5,517,054 coronavirus cases here since the start of the pandemic.