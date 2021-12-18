COVID-19: Italy’s case incidence up sharply to 241
It said, however, that the nationwide Rt transmission number was down slightly at 1.13 for the November 24-December 7 period, compared to 1.18 in last week's report.
An Rt number above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
It said the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers was 9.6% on December 16, just below the alert threshold of 10% and up from 8.5% on December 9.
It said the proportion of ordinary-hospital-ward beds taken up by coronavirus sufferers was 12.1%, compared to 10.6% last week but still below the alert threshold of 15%.
The report said there was a big increase in the number of new cases not linked to transmission chains - 42,675 compared to 37,278 last week.
It said the proportion of cases uncovered thanks to contact tracing was down to 31% from 34% last week.