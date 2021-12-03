COVID-19: Italy's case incidence up to 155

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence has increased again, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), rising to 155 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 125 in last week's report, as the upswing in contagion continues, ANSA reports.

It is considered difficult to trace and track cases once the incidence goes above 50.

However, the report also said that the nationwide Rt transmission number was 1.20 for the period of November 10-23, down from 1.23 in last week's report.

The number is still well above the threshold of 1, indicating the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers had risen from 6.2% to 7.3%.

The report said the proportion of ordinary hospital places taken up by coronavirus patients was 9.1%, up from 8.1% last week.

It said the proportion of cases diagnosed via screening had risen from 21% to 22%.

The report said the autonomous province of Bolzano was the part of Italy with the highest incidence at 645.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

It was followed by the regions of Friuli Venezia Giulia (336.3), Veneto (317.1) and Valle d'Aosta (309.1).