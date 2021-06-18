COVID-19: Italy’s Rt number steady, incidence down

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number is 0.69, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), substantially stable with respect to 0.68 last week, sources said Friday, ANSA reports.

The COVID-19 incidence, however, stayed on a downward trend, with 16.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 25 cases a week ago, the sources said.

The monitoring report will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID-19 taskforce.