COVID-19: Italy's Rt transmission number rises sharply

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and its case incidence have increased significantly, according to a draft of the latest coronavirus monitoring report of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry.

It said that the incidence for the October 22-28 period was 46 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, up from 34 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

The report said that the Rt number for the October 6-19 period was 0.96, up from 0.86 in last week's report.

A Rt above one indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

Furthermore, the Rt number is forecast to go above that threshold and climb to 1.14 next week.

The report will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's COVID ' control room' taskforce.