    13:53, 08 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Italy top in EU for vaccinations, 8th in world, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is top in the European Union for COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 320,000 done so far, and eighth in the world, according to a table compiled by the Our World in Data website.

    Israel was top of the table, compiled on the basis of data from the various countries' health ministries. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the United States, Britain, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Germany and Canada, ANSA reports.


