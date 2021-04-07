COVID-19: Karaganda region falls in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region has entered the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of April 7, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,080 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 258,917 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 228,089 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.