COVID-19: Kazakh capital goes ‘red’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Over the past week the city recorded a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases. The reproductive number rose to 1.01. The Kazakh capital entered the ‘red zone, while the cities of Shymkent and Almaty moved to the ‘yellow zone’. The incidence rate in Shymkent grew by 4.7. doubled in Almaty and increased by 13% in Nur-Sultan.

Over 50% of all coronavirus cases fall on the said three cities.