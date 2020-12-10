COVID-19: Kazakh capital in «red» zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 10 North Kazakhstan region moved from the coronavirus «red» zone, the national healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region moved to the «red zone». Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions, Almaty city are in the «yellow» zone. The rest of the regions remain in the «green».

Earlier Vice Healthcare Minister - chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov described the health situation in the country as stable.

«As the Minister said, situation is evolving according to the optimistic scenario. No additional restrictions will be imposed,» he added.