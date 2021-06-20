EN
    12:20, 20 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakh capital remains in ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only are in the country to remain in the «red zone» on the map on the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «yellow zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 1,119 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.


