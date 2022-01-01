COVID-19: Kazakh capital remains in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of 1 January, there are no regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The city of Nur-Sultan remains in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 447 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 988,313 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 960,773 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.