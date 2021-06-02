COVID-19: Kazakh capital still in the ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 2, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

Almay city, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone, while Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions go ‘green’.

Notably, Kazakhstan is in the ‘yellow zone’ as of today at large.