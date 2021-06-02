EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 02 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakh capital still in the ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 2, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    Almay city, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone, while Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions go ‘green’.

    Notably, Kazakhstan is in the ‘yellow zone’ as of today at large.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!