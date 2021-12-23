EN
    09:06, 23 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakh capital turns ‘yellow’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 23, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital was in the ‘green area’.


