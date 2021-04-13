COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 2,016 daily cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,016 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 273,825, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Kazakhstan’s two major cities Almaty and Nur-Sultan have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 598 and 337, respectively.

Almaty region has reported the third highest number of daily infections – 263. Karaganda region has logged 203 fresh daily cases. The triple-digit number of new COVID-19 cases has also been posted in West Kazakhstan region – 113.

90 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 85 in Aktobe region, 57 in Pavlodar region, 51 in Zhambyl as well as Kyzylorda region, 34 in Atyrau region, 31 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in Kostanay region, 24 in Turkestan region, 20 in Shymkent city as well as in East Kazakhstan region, and nine in Mangistau region.