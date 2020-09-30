COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 75 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 75 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city – 22 and 16, respectively.

Almaty city has detected 5 new coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 1, Aktobe region – 2, Almaty region – 3, Atyrau region – 5, West Kazakhstan region – 3, Karaganda region – 5, Kostanay region – 2, Pavlodar region – 6, and North Kazakhstan region – 5.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 107,908. Of these, 102,874 people have recovered from the virus. It has already claimed lives of 1,725 people countrywide.