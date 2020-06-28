EN
    10:27, 28 June 2020

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds over 450 new cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 461 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported that biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 56. 40 new cases have been detected in Almaty city, 16 in Shymkent city, 23 in Akmola region, 28 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty region, 22 in Atyrau region, 47 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 44 in West Kazakhstan region, 48 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan region, and 24 in Turkestan region.

    In total, the number of coronavirus cases registered across Kazakhstan has amounted to 20,780. The novel virus has already claimed lives of 166 people.


