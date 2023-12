COVID-19: Kazakhstan confirmed 505 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16 more coronavirus-positive patients recovered in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

As of today the number of those cured reached 505. 205 were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 88 in Almaty, 17 in Shymkent, 19 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 29 in Atyrau region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 29 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 18 in Turkestan region.