    10:01, 05 September 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan confirms 433 recoveries, total at 99,018

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 433 more recoveries from coronavirus infection the countrywide bringing the country’s total recoveries to 99,018, сoronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    10 people beat novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 53 in Almaty, 12 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 29 in Atyrau region, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 277 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Turkestan region.


