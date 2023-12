NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 26 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, corornavirus2020.kz reads.

8 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Almaty, 3 in Akmola region, 4 in Karaganda region, 1 in Turkestan region.

The number of those who conquered coronavirus the countrywide hit 858 at large.