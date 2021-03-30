COVID-19: Kazakhstan enters ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan moves into the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection as of March 30, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Aktobe, Almaty and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in ‘green zone’.As earlier reported, o ver the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,445 new COVID-19 cases.