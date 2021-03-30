EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:03, 30 March 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Kazakhstan enters ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan moves into the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection as of March 30, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Aktobe, Almaty and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in ‘green zone’.As earlier reported, o ver the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,445 new COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!