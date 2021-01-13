COVID-19: Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection has been deteriorating in Kazakhstan in the past month, Vice Minister of Healthcare said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

«The epidemiological situation has been deteriorating in the country in the past month. Kazakhstan has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow’ one in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Two areas – Kostanay and Akmola regions – have landed into the ‘red zone’,» Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

The ‘yellow zone’ includes the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions. West Kazakhstan region also ended up in the ‘yellow zone’ in January, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’, he added.

As of January 13, according to Kiyasov, 5,732 COVID-19 patients are treated at hospitals and 357 are on life support.