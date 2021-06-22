COVID-19: Kazakhstan is in 'yellow zone'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of June 22 Kazakhstan recorded 410,523 coronavirus-positive cases and 56,546 coronavirus-negative cases. Kazakhstan is in the moderate COVID-19 risk 'yellow zone' now. Only the city of Nur-Sultan remains in the high risk 'red zone'. The rest of the regions are in the 'yellow' and 'green zones',» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsio told the Government meeting.

As stated there, 179 mln COVID-19 cases were recorded the worldwide, more than 275,000 people died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours. COVID-19 death toll worldwide exceeded 3.8 mln.

The Minister earlier stressed the need to provide necessary ward stocks, reserve beds and other medical devices as India’s COVID-19 strain was detected circulating in Nur-Sultan.

India's variant of COVID-19 is 60% more transmissible than other strains and more lethal. It has been detected in 74 countries around the world.